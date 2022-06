WASHINGTON — Experts on election security warned lawmakers during a U.S. House Administration hearing on Wednesday of targeted disinformation campaigns that could occur in the upcoming midterm and presidential elections. The panel of witnesses also stressed to members of the subcommittee on elections the dangers of conspiracy groups and their reach in sowing disinformation about […] The post U.S. House members warned about disinformation in upcoming campaigns appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO