SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are reminding children to stay away from strangers after a suspicious incident in South Burlington. Police say a 14-year-old girl was walking north on Hinesburg Road near Market Street Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m. when a car pulled over in front of her. They say a rear door opened and someone inside told the teen to get in the car. She did not. She kept walking and the car drove away.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO