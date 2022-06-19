ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Alvarez, Diaz leave Saturday's game with injuries

By Adam Spolane
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Injuries forced Astros shortstop and Aledmys Diaz and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez out of Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park.

Diaz was removed in the sixth inning due to left shoulder discomfort, while Alvarez was set to be lifted for pinch hitter Chas McCormick if his spot would've come up in the ninth.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez injured himself on a swing that resulted in a double play in the seventh, but declined to disclose what he injured. He also declined to say how Diaz hurt his shoulder. Neither player was made available to the media after the game.

Alvarez leads the Astros in batting average (.311), home runs (18), and RBI (47), while Diaz is hitting .215 in a part-time role that has been amplified this week after Jeremy Peña was placed on the IL. Baker said he'd have more information on both players before Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

Depth is a serious concern for the Astros if either player has to miss time. The team only has one healthy position player in the minor leagues currently on the 40-man roster, outfielder Dillon Thomas, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Community Policy