Update: Pilot reported killed as investigation continues into Tulare County plane crash

The pilot of a private aircraft is dead after the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in a field near Porterville, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene near Highway 65, south of Road 120, said Liz Jones, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office. Jones said it was not yet clear if there were other injuries or even anyone else on the plane.

The plane, a twin-engine Cessna 336, took off from the Porterville airport at 2:46 p.m., and air traffic controllers immediately lost communication with the pilot, who has not been identified. The crash was reported at 2:55 p.m.