ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands of flights canceled ahead of Father’s Day, Juneteenth

By Caroline Vakil, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qt5M1_0gFGIHYl00

(The Hill) — More than 2,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States that were scheduled to take place between Friday and Sunday have been canceled and nearly 14,000 more have been delayed ahead of Juneteenth and Father’s Day, which both fall on Sunday this year, according to data from FlightAware .

FlightAware found that 1,473 flights were canceled and 8,958 were delayed on Friday, while 818 have been canceled and 4,884 have been delayed so far on Saturday. Additionally, 419 flights that were scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as of Saturday evening.

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

The disruptions come amid heavy airport traffic this weekend. Figures provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that 2,438,784 people passed through airport checkpoints on Friday. That marks the highest traffic recorded by the agency since Nov. 28, 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The airline industry suffered revenue losses during the pandemic, as the virus discouraged people from traveling. Amid the nation’s COVID-19 recovery last summer, TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye warned employees that there would likely be staffing shortages at more than 100 airports in the country.

Employees catching the coronavirus, too, has at times contributed to staffing shortages at airlines. Some airlines earlier this year said they were forced to cut flights after some of their staffers called out sick.

Major airlines including Delta and Southwest have also cut thousands of flights from their schedules for this summer, citing factors such as labor shortages, issues with vendors, and COVID-19.

Severe weather conditions have caused flight cancellations and delays in recent months as well.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the U.S. may penalize airlines if flights continue to be disrupted in large numbers and noted that he had recently faced a cancellation himself.

“That is happening to a lot of people, and that is exactly why we are paying close attention here to what can be done and how to make sure that the airlines are delivering,” Buttigieg told the wire service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Two sentenced for kidnapping of Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three defendants involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to time in prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced today. Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flights Canceled#Tsa#Thanksgiving#Flightaware#Tsa Administrator
News 8 WROC

Fatal New York fire ruled a homicide

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police from Fonda are continuing to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Ephratah. According to NYSP, the fire occurred on May 13, 2022, at 517 State Highway 67 in Ephratah. Troopers responded to the address around 3:56 p.m. as crews from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked […]
FONDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News 8 WROC

Armed Geneva man arrested for burglary

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was arrested Monday after he entered a residence and began a physical fight with another person, the Geneva Police Department stated. GPD says they responded to a call at around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 regarding family trouble at a residence on North Main Street. There, authorities say […]
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy