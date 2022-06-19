Obituary: Mavis Irene Randall

Mavis Irene Randall left this world on May 7, 2022, at the age of 81 years old. Mavis (aka Flip), daughter of Robert and Helen Bishop, wife of Jerry Randall, passed away at Los Robles Hospital after a long battle with an autoimmune disease.

Mavis was born in Essex, England. Her family migrated from England to Nashville, Tennessee, on a ship called the S.S. Homeland in search of a better life.

She is survived by her children, Kristin and Chad, grandchildren, Ryan and Dominic, and her sister Olive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister.

Mavis loved gardening, was active in her church and enjoyed taking long walks on the beach with her dogs. She will be greatly missed!

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 26, at Saint Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu at 10 am.

