ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Video: Man attacks Asian American family in drive-thru

By Kimberly Cheng, Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUmY8_0gFGIBGP00

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Ca. ( KTLA ) — An Asian American family is demanding justice after a man used racial slurs and attacked them in a caught-on-video incident last month in North Hollywood, California.

The man was cited and released, but failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance in Van Nuys Friday. The incident unfolded when the Roque family was in a NoHo McDonald’s drive-thru.

The driver behind them in line apparently bumped their car, and later pulled up alongside them. They recorded him making racial slurs, mocking them, and they say he threatened to kill them.

Video shared with KTLA shows the man saying “You’re so Asian” in an exaggerated accent.

Eventually, Gabriel Roque stepped in when the stranger tried to open the front door of the family’s car.

Things escalated into a physical altercation between the two men, and the victim’s wife, Nerissa Roque, was also attacked. She said the man choked her and she fell to the ground.

“I thought, ‘I’m gonna die,’” Nerissa Roque said.

Their daughter said she was left traumatized by the violent encounter.

“I see every man on the street, I still think it’s him,” Patricia Roque told KTLA. “I may not have been physically assaulted, but the mental and emotional trauma that he has brought to me might as well have been physical.”

Witnesses jumped in to help, giving the Roque family a chance to get away.

The man, identified as Nicholas Weber, was eventually cited with the promise to appear in court at a later date, said the family’s attorney, Sandy Roxas.

The Roque family, along with community members, stood outside the Van Nuys courthouse Friday demanding a full investigation into the incident. They are left wondering why Weber wasn’t arrested the night of the altercation.

“He should be apprehended for what he has done to me and my family, this is unacceptable,” Patricia Roque said. “And to think that he’s still roaming the streets, with no care in the world, I just find it really hard to accept.”

Court records show Weber was facing battery charges before he failed to appear in court.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, and his bail is now set at $250,000.

Weber has a prior arrest for burglary in Alameda County, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Mexican police find bodies of slain Jesuit priests, tour guide

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities have found the bodies of two Jesuit priests and a tour guide shot to death inside their church Monday in the town of Cerocahui, Chihuahua, Gov. Maru Campos posted on social media. “I want to share with the Jesuit community that today […] we were able to […]
EL PASO, TX
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#American Family#Asian American#Violent Crime#North Hollywood#Ktla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

NYM Police looking for suspects in Grand Larceny investigation

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department is trying to locate a stolen vehicle and identify two suspects connected to an ongoing investigation and is asking the public for their help. The two individuals shown here are allegedly wanted for questioning related to a stolen vehicle and grand larceny investigation. […]
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy