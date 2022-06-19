ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Suspected Alabama church shooter had received warning letter from ATF over missing gun inventory

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lee Hedgepeth
 4 days ago

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Robert F. Smith, a 70-year-old man who prosecutors say shot and killed three people inside an Alabama church Thursday, was a licensed gun dealer, according to government records. Federal inspection reports show that Smith had received a warning letter from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in 2018 related to missing gun inventory.

Smith was charged with capital murder in the shooting at St. Stephen’s Church in Vestavia Hills on Friday. Police said Smith came to a small group event at the church — a senior potluck — and opened fire, killing three people: Bart Rainey, Sarah Yeager and Jane Pounds.

Smith’s home in Vestavia Hills is registered with the ATF as the primary address for Original Magazines 2, a business with a federal firearms license. The license is valid until 2025, according to ATF records.

But federal inspection reports compiled by news outlet The Trace show that Smith had received a warning letter from the ATF in 2018 involving missing inventory and incomplete record-keeping.

According to the database, the warning letter was issued in February 2018. The letter said Smith had 86 firearms on hand, compared to 97 listed in his records. Smith “failed to the record the disposition” of multiple firearms, the letter said.

The letter also cited issues with Smith’s recordkeeping, saying that he “failed to record” necessary information like addresses and license numbers in records as required by law.

Kelley Hudlow, a church official with the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, said shootings such as this one are “something you never expect to happen in your community.”

“The one thing we know is that St. Stephen’s is a church community and is built on love and grace and prayer, and they are going to come together,” Hudlow said.

Smith is currently being held without bond, authorities said Friday.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina's voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia's Ukraine war "genocide," it isn't just another strong word. Calling a campaign that's aimed at wiping out a targeted group "genocide" not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That's partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
