A fisherman in northern Cambodia had captured a 661-pound fish, measuring about 13 feet in length, near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. The 42-year-old fisherman named Moul Thun had accidentally hooked the giant fish near Koh Preah island in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project identified the catch as a giant stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) which they said they know very "relatively little" about. It was believed to be the world's largest freshwater fish ever caught hooked in Cambodia, NBC News reported.

ASIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO