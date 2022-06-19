ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

(AUDIO): Boone Electric general manager Todd Culley appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

By Brian Hauswirth
939theeagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoone Electric Cooperative general manager Todd Culley tells 939 the Eagle News that construction on their $27-million headquarter project...

939theeagle.com

939theeagle.com

Truman VA opening brand-new clinic in Camdenton

Columbia’s Truman VA says the new community-based outpatient clinic in Camdenton will increase their capacity to provide leading-edge care at the Lake of the Ozarks. Truman VA officials have traveled from Columbia to the Lake for this (Thursday) morning’s 10 am ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new facility replaces an...
CAMDENTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Proposed new Dollar General divides residents in busy east Columbia neighborhood

Thursday evening is your opportunity to testify about a proposed new Dollar General store on East St. Charles in east Columbia. That’s near the Lake of the Woods exit. Residents are expected to pack tonight’s 7 o’clock planning and zoning commission meeting. City staff is recommending approval of the project, saying it meets the technical requirements of the PD district.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Greyhound reportedly considering Wright City as a stop

You may be able to take a Greyhound bus from Columbia to eastern Missouri’s fast-growing Warren County in the future. The “Warren County Record” reports Greyhound has reached out to the board of aldermen in Wright City about establishing a bus stop there. Wright City, a town of about 4,000, is about 75 miles east of Columbia.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri’s absentee ballot voting period is now underway. Anyone who’s going to be out of town on August Second can go to their local election authority to request a ballot. Voters who are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, incarcerated, seeking religious exemptions, or are working at the polls on Election Day can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. If you’re mailing in your ballot, Missouri law requires that applications for absentee ballots be received by Five P-M on the second Wednesday prior to Election Day. The deadline for absentee voting IN PERSON is Five P-M the day before the election.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Boone Hospital to offer parking for Columbia’s Fire in the Sky

Columbia’s 70th annual Fourth of July fire in the sky celebration will take place at Stephens Lake park. The Columbia Police and Fire departments both recommended Stephens Lake park, for the location. Kids’ activities and craft begin that evening at 6 and the fireworks start that night at 9:15,...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Counterfeit wrist bands being sold for popular mid-Missouri carnival

Authorities in Fulton are warning you about counterfeit carnival wrist bands that are being sold for the popular Fulton Street Fair, which is tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday in the downtown brick district. Fulton Police and Fun Time shows say the only location you can purchase a wristband is at the...
FULTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Another Housing Project In The Works For Osage Beach

Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year to bring more affordable housing to the lake area. Overshadowed by the buzz of an announcement about the rehab of the outlet mall, Osage Beach City Administrator Jeana Woods says a 268-unit housing development is quietly taking shape behind the scenes…“Now it’s very, in it’s early stages….as far as the technical contract stuff. But they’re asking for a couple different commercial development tools and incents as well. But, this is truly housing and we’ve hired Gilmore and Bell to assist us with that legal process.”
OSAGE BEACH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

- Two on dean’s list at Mizzou

A pair of students at the University of Missouri in Columbia with Seymour ties recently were honored for their academic prowess. Kinley Richards and William Wehmer, both of Seymour, were named to the Mizzou dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Both posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Audio: A resident of Missouri and Pearl Harbor Veteran Dies at 101

A Missouri man who survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Bill McAnany of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday at St. Mary’s Hospital. He served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman and was stationed onboard the hospital ship USS Solace. On the morning of December Seventh, 1941, McAnany was out sightseeing when the attack began and he rushed back to Pearl Harbor and began pulling dead and wounded servicemen out of the water while enemy planes continued attacking.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
krcgtv.com

Family receives their forever home thanks to Veterans United

Rhonda and her two teen children will be celebrating the completion of their very own Habitat for Humanity home that was sponsored by Veterans United. This is the second of 143 Habitat homes to be built in the brand-new Habitat subdivision off Brown Station Rd in Columbia, MO. A ceremony...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Central Missouri Honor Flight veterans return home to flags, fireworks

95 Missouri veterans returned home to Columbia Monday night to a heroes’ welcome, after the 63rd Honor Flight to Washington DC. Most of the veterans were from the Vietnam era. Central Missouri Honor Flight board president Mary Paulsell says the veterans visited numerous monuments in Washington. They also visited decorated World War II hero Audie Murphy’s grave.
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jimmie Dee and Dellene L. Spegal — Service 6/28/22 2 P.M.

Jimmie Dee Spegal and his wife Dellene L. Spegal, both of DeSoto passed away June 10th, Jimmie was 85 years old, and Dellene was 71 years old. A visitation for Jimmie and Dellene Spegal will be Monday (6/27) evening from 4 until 8 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
BOWLING GREEN, MO

