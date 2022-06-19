ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian's Heartbreaking Meltdown Over Tristan Thompson On 'The Kardashians' Is Hard To Watch: 'It Is Humiliating'

 4 days ago
via Hulu

Khloé Kardashian has had it with all of Tristan Thompson’s drama and her family members absolutely feel the same way.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw how the Good American founder reacted as soon as older sister Kim Kardashian informed her about the athlete’s paternity and cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols. Khloé tearfully said, “What? What the f–k is this? No. What the f–k. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening.”

Apparently, Khloé was completely unaware and Kim was actually one of the first few people in the family to hear the news. In a video posted by TMZ, Kim even told Kylie Jenner in a phone call, “I’m shaking for her. My soul kills…dies for her.”

According to Us Weekly, it’s been revealed that Kim also reached out to Thompson to confirm if he had previously informed Nichols about his whole legal declaration. During their heartbreaking phone call, Khloé asked Kim, “Can you text this to me? I need to f–king see the screenshot. Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this.” The outlet also reports that Khloé “just wanted ‘the truth” from Tristan. From there, it didn’t take long before Kim signaled the crew to stop filming their conversation.

At one point in the episode, Khloé opened up about how she really felt towards the situation. The reality star shared, “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

In a confessional interview, reports claim that she called out Tristan and said, “Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation [and] it is deceit. I am just exhausted of dealing with everything. Some people might think my approach is crazy or weird and I am definitely numb. But I have done this so many times now. It is humiliating. There are no more tears left to cry.”

The season finale of The Kardashians aired on Thursday, June 16, on Hulu.

