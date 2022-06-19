Bet You Don’t Know This About The Castro’s Fabulous New Sidewalks: Oscar Wilde

Like I said: You may have walked by past it and been oblivious to what sat just behind a cast-iron fence. Mary Ellen Pleasant Park (at 1501–1699 Octavia Street) comprises, in total, six giant eucalyptus trees and a concrete plaque adjacent to the sidewalk — all of which measures just over one acre. Nevertheless, the small green space still offers the best of park qualities: quiet shade, vistas (if you look up,) and a unique piece of San Francisco history. The park is a small stretch along Octavia Street between Bush and Sutter.
From pizza to pasta, here’s your shopping list for Santa Clara’s new food hall. Eataly has finally opened its long-awaited, three-story food hall at Westfield Valley Fair. Spanning 45,000 square feet and housing a rooftop restaurant, Eataly Silicon Valley provides Italian food lovers with a chance to do their grocery shopping, browse specialty foods and enjoy wine, pizza and gelato all in one place.
It’s rough to be evicted from the only home you’ve ever really known, which was the case for the younger members of the Carcamo family (and, considering the 32 years they’d lived at 1268 Hampshire St., even some who are not so young). But, sadly, in San...
It was on April 14, 1906 when Harry Miles, a motion-picture pioneer in California, took to a cable car and filmed the streets of San Francisco. The video has lasted the test of time, accurately portraying life in the early 20th century on the back end of the Gold Rush.
June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of corgis and thousands of dog-loving humans gathered on a San Francisco beach for the first Corgi Con since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Corgi Con, which began in 2014, happens twice a year -- usually in July and October -- on San Francisco's Ocean Beach, but the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Emeryville company Clif Bar, the perfect companion for long hikes along the Dipsea Trail or honestly just getting up any of the 48 hills in San Francisco, looks to be acquired by multinational snack company Mondelez International Inc. for about $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The Chicago-based corporation owns recognizable items like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids, Toblerone, Trident, and Tang.
California studio Edmonds + Lee Architects has created a tall, gabled addition in the back of a Craftsman-style home that differs greatly from the "cozy" front facade. The project, called Night + Day House, is located in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighbourhood. Local firm Edmonds + Lee Architects was charged...
The gorgeous Greek restaurant Elia has done so well on Main Street in Pleasanton that it will soon be coming to Locust Street in Walnut Creek, according to Beyond the Creek. Elia will take over the spot now occupied by Lokanta Mediterranean Grill and Bar (a few doors down from Bonanza Street), though the word is that Lokanta will remain open during the transition.
Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest over Memorial Day Weekend in Napa has become major fodder for right-wing loons who have been misinformed that he's skirting any charges, but society doyenne Dede Wilsey says it's a shame he was arrested at all. The Pelosi DUI Incident has now gotten the New York...
California vintner Bill Foley is bolstering his company's presence in Napa Valley with a deal to purchase Silverado Vineyards from the Disney Miller family, Wine Spectator has learned. The purchase price is estimated to be north of $150 million. Founded by Ron Miller and his wife, Diane Disney Miller, Silverado...
Northern California's Sonoma County is a dream destination for wine and food lovers. The area's diverse geography and multitude of microclimates provide an optimal environment for producing world-class, terroir-driven wines and bountiful local foods. Sonoma is home to more than 425 wineries and nearly 60,000 acres of vineyards that span 19 American Viticultural Areas from the Pacific Coast to the Mayacamas Mountains. In addition to wine tastings, many of these top Sonoma wineries host special events like dinners and live music performances. Read on to learn more about the delicious wines and inviting atmospheres offered in Sonoma's wine country.
Happy revelers welcomed the return of the North Beach Festival this past weekend. After a two-year hiatus, San Francisco’s oldest street fair marked its sixty-sixth year by adding new attractions, such as performances by acrobats from Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love Story at Club Fugazi, a professional chalk artist competition, and a pet adoption booth.
Dumpling Time, with locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, is coming to City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon. Check out their Santana Row menu here. The shop’s handmade dumplings include heritage pork, veggies, chicken, lamb, wagyu beef, and a range of seafood. Dumpling Time has a playful menu by having colorful dumpling-skin options made with beet reductions or spinach. Those who are not feeling pan-fried gyoza, will be offered our daily noodle option. Dumpling Time also offers ten local draft beers, bottled beers, along with wine as well.
A badger has taken up residence on a Walnut Creek woman's front porch. The problem is that the wildlife museum told her it can’t be captured because it’s illegal to trap badgers. “I’ve called every agency in California and even the feds,” said resident Dani Miller. “Seriously, there...
CONCORD, CA (June 21, 2022) — Sweet strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and red and golden raspberries are abundant during the summer months. They are delicious whether you enjoy them in fruit salads, desserts, smoothies or just eaten in hand. With their hefty nutritional value and sweet taste, you can’t lose.
