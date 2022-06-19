Bet You Don’t Know This About The Castro’s Fabulous New Sidewalks: Oscar Wilde

Like I said: You may have walked by past it and been oblivious to what sat just behind a cast-iron fence. Mary Ellen Pleasant Park (at 1501–1699 Octavia Street) comprises, in total, six giant eucalyptus trees and a concrete plaque adjacent to the sidewalk — all of which measures just over one acre. Nevertheless, the small green space still offers the best of park qualities: quiet shade, vistas (if you look up,) and a unique piece of San Francisco history. The park is a small stretch along Octavia Street between Bush and Sutter.

