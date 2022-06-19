ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google uses Drake’s ‘Texts Go Green’ to pressure Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone [Video]

By Abner Li
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f99tq_0gFGGdHh00

In recent months, Google has been publicly pressuring Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone and its latest volley involves an “unofficial lyric explainer video” for “Texts Go Green” from Drake’s new album.

Honestly, Nevermind was just released on Friday and the third track is the aforementioned “Texts Go Green.” In the context of the song, the title is a reference to being blocked on iMessage and having your texts appear as green SMS bubbles.

In a rather fast turnaround — note: the video was even uploaded and tweeted on mobile using Twitter for Android, Google’s marketing team is using the song as an opportunity to highlight the more general green versus blue bubble phenomenon when Android and iOS users communicate via phone numbers.

The video from @Android on Twitter comes in at 38 seconds and is just a loop of the song’s beginning. It’s narrated by Google text-to-speech and just uses white text on a black background.

Google very explicitly says it wants the iPhone to support RCS (Rich Communication Services), noting how it’s a “problem only Apple can fix.”

The Android team thinks Drake’s new song “Texts Go Green” is a real banger. It refers to the phenomenon when an iPhone user gets blocked. Or tries to text someone who doesn’t have an iPhone. Either way it’s pretty rough. If only some super talented engineering team at Apple would fix this. Because this is a problem only Apple can fix. They just have to adopt RCS, actually. It would make texting more secure too. Just sayin’. Great track tho.

RCS allows for higher-resolution images and videos, typing indicators, read receipts, and sending over data (Wi-Fi or cellular). It can also support encryption, which Google alludes to today. This tweet — with choice emojis — is playing well on social media:

Before Drake today, Google’s most recent attempt to get Apple to adopt RCS on the iPhone was on-stage at I/O 2022. Other recent examples include:

WWDC 2022 at the start of this month would have been Apple’s opportunity to add RCS to the iPhone with iOS 16. That did not occur, but Tapbacks will no longer spam SMS group chats.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 2: Here’s everything new on iPhone and iPad

IOS 16 beta 2 is now available and it includes a number of changes and tweaks to the new features Apple announced at WWDC. There are updates to the redesigned Lock Screen, new features for the system video player, and more. Head below as we round up what’s new.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Feature request: Apple Watch should have a better low power mode

WWDC 2022 begins next week with the opening keynote on Monday, and we’ll finally get to see the next versions of Apple’s operating systems. Among all the rumors for watchOS 9, there’s one that caught my attention – a new low power mode for the Apple Watch. And in fact, I do think that the Apple Watch should have a smart low power mode.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple gaming updates bring AAA games to some users

As part of the macOS Ventura announcement, Apple has unveiled new updates to gaming. Metal 3 is the latest version of the Metal software that brings new experiences to gamers. Macs running Apple Silicon can now play titles like EA’s GRID Legends, Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. Previously, these games available on gaming consoles and/or high-performance gaming PCs. Since Apple Silicon is also on iPad, game developers can bring AAA games to both Mac and iPad. Mac and iPad gamers don’t have to feel left out anymore because they don’t have a gaming-oriented computer.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: An iPhone user’s perspective on the foldable Android phone￼

I’m a very long-time iPhone user. In fact, I’ve never had an Android phone as my personal phone before. Although I had been curious about Android phones in the past, I was okay with Apple’s ecosystem. More recently, foldable smartphones have become a thing, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want one. Now I have finally had the opportunity to try out the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the past month. Read on for this iPhone user’s thoughts on the experience.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Rcs#Smart Phone#Ios#Android#Actua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Activity Challenge set for International Day of Yoga

After the Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Earth Day and International Dance Day, Apple has scheduled a new one coming next week. For International Day of Yoga on June 21, Apple will hold an Activity Challenge that requires doing a yoga workout of 20 minutes or more. Apple said:. Join...
YOGA
9to5Mac

iOS 16 beta 2 improves SMS filtering on Messages to iPhone users

As Apple just released iOS 16 beta 2, the company announced on the operating system release notes some new features coming to Messages related to SMS filtering. Here’s everything new about this with beta 2. Apple had already teased in a WWDC 2022 session that iOS 16 would add...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Microsoft working on affordable Xbox streaming device to compete with Apple TV

Microsoft’s Xbox is certainly one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world. With Xbox Series S, which was introduced in 2020, customers have an even more affordable option for playing console games. Now Microsoft wants to bring the Xbox experience to even more people as the company has been working on a new streaming device to compete with Apple TV.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

References to unreleased HomePod model found in iOS 16 beta

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 16 to developers, and it comes with a bunch of new features – including a completely redesigned lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, iMessage improvements, and more. And it also hints at a new HomePod model that may be coming soon.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy