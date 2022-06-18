ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Auburn baseball hitter Cole Foster leaves College World Series game with sickness

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Auburn baseball lost a key bat when it desperately needed one – in the middle of a College World Series game against Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Second baseman Cole Foster left the game after four innings because of illness, according to a report from Kris Budden during the ESPN broadcast. Garrett Farquhar replaced him and quickly turned a double play.

Foster bats second in Auburn's lineup, before slugger Sonny DiChiara, hitting .268. The second baseman has nine home runs and 44 RBIs this season.

He's back in the lineup Monday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) for Auburn's elimination game against Stanford, but he has been switched with Brody Moore in the batting order. Foster will bat sixth while Moore moves up in an attempt to get the bats going at the top of the lineup. In the last six games, Auburn's No. 1 and No. 2 hitters – crucial at-bats in front of slugger Sonny DiChiara – are a combined 5-for-42.

SCORE: Auburn baseball vs. Ole Miss: Score, live updates in 2022 College World Series Saturday

AUBURN IN CWS: Auburn baseball's 1997 CWS memories: Tim Hudson's bad haircut and his greatest college game

Foster was out because of an oblique injury late in the season, but he returned in Auburn's first regional game and homered twice in the first inning – once from both sides of the plate.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Key Auburn baseball hitter Cole Foster leaves College World Series game with sickness

