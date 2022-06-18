ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tim Chuey Area Status Report

By Tim Chuey
 4 days ago

Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 17 the Good category measuring Ozone. Oakridge: The...

klcc.org

Cheers, mate! A new brewery opens Thursday in South Eugene

A restaurant from Down Under opens Thursday in South Eugene. It's called Drop Bear Brewery. Owners Lorraine and David Lehane came to Oregon from Michigan, but lived most of their lives in Australia. David Lehane told KLCC, "We retired, and this is our crazy idea of a retirement plan."
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
beachconnection.net

On Edge of Central and South Oregon Coast, Florence's Killer Plants, Aerial Views, Horses

(Florence, Oregon) – At one point, near that mysterious boundary between central Oregon coast and south Oregon coast, Highway 101 becomes much more chock full of attractions than you realize. Trails, horses, wilderness lakes, campgrounds, some particularly strange creatures that pose as plants and extensive ocean panoramas occupy this sublime chunk of highway just north of Florence. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: a ways above the beach, north of Florence)
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Oregon's cooler than average temps come to an end this week

EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MOTOR OFFICER/HOMELESS LIAISON JOSH CHAVEZ HONORED

Roseburg Police Department Motor Officer and Homeless Liaison Josh Chavez was recently named the 2021 Roseburg Optimist Club Officer of the Year for his commitment, professionalism and outstanding service. The award was given during a special lunch event at RPD on May 27th. At the same time, Police Chief Gary...
ROSEBURG, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Conservationists challenge logging plan; Federal agency plan would intensively log remaining spotted owl reserves

Oregon-based conservation organizations Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild challenged the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Siuslaw Field Office's plan to log public lands west of Eugene across seven watersheds. The agency's "N126 Late Successional Reserve Landscape Plan Project" is one of the largest logging proposals on public lands in Oregon in decades. The targeted forests are home to at least three federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed species: northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, and Oregon Coast coho salmon, along with the red tree vole, which is currently a candidate for ESA listing. The agency failed entirely to consider impacts to these species, amongst other errors.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene renter protection hearing to be held

EUGENE, Ore. -- A public hearing about renter protections in Eugene is planned for tomorrow, June 20, at 5:30 p.m., where the public can comment on a draft ordinance during the meeting. The ordinance would establish a host of protections for renters in Eugene. Those protections would include support services...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police and medics save life in overdose incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene police report that they carried out lifesaving efforts at the scene of a possible overdose yesterday at Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Eugene Police Department said that at about 3:45 p.m. on June 20, police arrived to the scene of a possible overdose in a car at the intersection of west Sixth Avenue and Adams Street. Police say a sergeant and officers pined the car in place to stop it from rolling away before beginning their efforts in earnest. They add that the man inside the car was not breathing, so they broke the passenger window to get into the car.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Tim Chuey Weather

Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. NONE...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe's Towing and ADAPT's Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
DeanLand

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: How do I know when hummingbirds are finished using their nests?

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University's Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What's yours?
LANE COUNTY, OR
