Memphis, TN

Motorcyclist killed in fatal I-40 crash

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue. A motorcycle and sedan were involved in the accident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments / 8

Lildarln
4d ago

If everybody would go with the flow, not speed and try to outdo everybody else this type of tragedy would not happen

7
Thelma Binkley
4d ago

Thoughts and prayers for the family. We all need to slow down and watch for one another. Your and other people's lives depend on it.

