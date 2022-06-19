Motorcyclist killed in fatal I-40 crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a deadly vehicle accident Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. at I-40 West and Chelsea Avenue. A motorcycle and sedan were involved in the accident.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
