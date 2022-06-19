Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride

June 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while taking a ride Saturday in Delaware but appeared unhurt, quickly bouncing up and declaring, "I'm good."

The 79-year-old president took a tumble off his bike as he stopped to say hello to a crowd that had gathered in Rehoboth Beach, Del., at the end of a ride amid breezy conditions and 74-degree temperatures.

When he stopped and biked over to the waiting crowd, he tried to unclip his biking shoes out of the pedals and fell over sideways, creating a scramble of Secret Service agents and press members, according to White House pool reports.

The president stood up immediately, saying, "I'm good," when asked if he was alright, and began and talking to the crowd.

He sported no visible scrapes or bruises from the spill.

After the incident, reporters asked him about whether he had decided to remove Trump-era tariffs on some Chinese goods as a way to fight inflation in the United States.

"I'm in the process of making up my mind," he responded, adding that he will be talking to Chinese leader Xi Jinping "soon" on the issue.

Biden also praised lawmakers his home state of Delaware for passing an assault weapons ban as well as strict limits on high-capacity magazines.