Delaware State

Joe Biden uninjured after tumbling from bike during Delaware ride

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden fell from his bicycle while taking a ride Saturday in Delaware but appeared unhurt, quickly bouncing up and declaring, "I'm good."

The 79-year-old president took a tumble off his bike as he stopped to say hello to a crowd that had gathered in Rehoboth Beach, Del., at the end of a ride amid breezy conditions and 74-degree temperatures.

When he stopped and biked over to the waiting crowd, he tried to unclip his biking shoes out of the pedals and fell over sideways, creating a scramble of Secret Service agents and press members, according to White House pool reports.

The president stood up immediately, saying, "I'm good," when asked if he was alright, and began and talking to the crowd.

He sported no visible scrapes or bruises from the spill.

After the incident, reporters asked him about whether he had decided to remove Trump-era tariffs on some Chinese goods as a way to fight inflation in the United States.

"I'm in the process of making up my mind," he responded, adding that he will be talking to Chinese leader Xi Jinping "soon" on the issue.

Biden also praised lawmakers his home state of Delaware for passing an assault weapons ban as well as strict limits on high-capacity magazines.

CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
Complex

Joe Biden Falls Off Bike Near Vacation Home

Joe Biden took a spill on his bike, but it looks like he’ll be okay. NBC News reports the accident happened when he was attempting to dismount his bike on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park, close to his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware. He didn’t suffer any injuries.
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden and the powerless presidency

JOE BIDEN AND THE POWERLESS PRESIDENCY. There's no doubt inflation is the nation's most pressing concern. All the polls show it. All the data show it. And everyone just personally knows it. President Joe Biden will not admit that his policies, and his party's policies, have made inflation worse —...
Washington Examiner

Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
CBS Boston

President Biden considers federal gas tax holiday

BOSTON - President Joe Biden said Monday he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving American drivers up to 18 cents a gallon. It would be welcome news for families already changing their summer travel plans. "I'm supposed to go back up to Maine next week. I think I'm just going to cancel it. Even this trip was $250, almost $300," a driver from Fairhaven told WBZ-TV, pointing to the trailer on his pickup. Critics of a gas tax holiday say there are no guarantees drivers would feel a difference. Connecticut suspended its state tax from April 1  through June...
US News and World Report

Officials: 3 Juveniles Hurt in Boating Accident in Delaware

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
UPI News

Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven staffers from the production team for CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were filming a comic segment with a salty canine puppet. Capitol Police arrested the seven people in a hallway of the Capitol building on Thursday night. Politico...
