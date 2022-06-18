ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

A fan of the Hanover Deck? Hang out on the berm? How's the view from the Worcester Wall? Fans have favorite places to watch at Polar Park

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — Forget the fact that the WooSox have dropped four in a row, including a 2-1 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

Try not to focus on the dreadful weather this holiday weekend. There’s been over 15,000 fans here the last two games and Father’s Day shouldn’t disappoint either. Polar Park has become a destination and fans visit with more than only baseball on their minds.

The WooSox Loop has become popular with fans’ ability to walk around the entire ballpark. The standing-room only spots are always packed and the sense of community runs rampant.

The jewel of the Canal District has attracted baseball fans from all over the Northeast, so with the dog days of summer quickly approaching, here are some of the favorite spots in and around the ballpark for both the regulars and the newcomers.

The Hanover Deck

The left-field vantage point is outstanding to watch a game, or just mingle with your friends with libation in hand. It’s also a good spot to watch the train go by on the Providence and Worcester Railroad. It’s also not unusual to catch a foul ball. In fact, besides his spot in the dugout, the Hanover Deck is WooSox manager Chad Tracy’s favorite spot.

The Simply Orthodontics Berm

After Saturday’s Bark in the Park, the left-field berm probably needs to be cleaned up a bit, but it’s become a popular spot for families to bring a blanket and relax for a few hours. Plenty of home run balls have landed on, and beyond, the berm. The famous Duck Boat Beantown Betty is parked on the berm and has become a great spot for a photo. The new Adirondack chairs are a nice touch. When it’s busy out there it can take more than a few minutes to walk end-to-end.

The FLEXcon Landing

The FLEXcon Landing is new this season. The space just beyond the right-center field wall fits 34 fans (in honor of Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz) and makes it feel like you’re actually on the field. It’s also a great spot to friendly chirp opposing outfielders.

The Worcester Wall

The Worcester Wall is, well, the Worcester Wall. No matter how many fans attend a game, these seats are always packed. It also helps the sun hits the Wall during most of the game. If you haven’t enjoyed the Monster Seats at Fenway Park, here’s your chance to experience something similar in Worcester.

Craft Corner

Tucked away in the corner above the WooSox bullpen, it’s the perfect spot to watch pitchers warm up. There’s plenty of beverage options and it allows for a neat vantage point, similar to the Hanover Deck where it feels like you’re right on top of the action. You definitely need to pay attention because plenty of foul balls land in this area at a scorching rate.

Everyone has a favorite

If you’ve attended a WooSox game, please add your favorite spots to enjoy the entire Polar Park experience for others. If you’re a newcomer, do yourself a favor and don’t stay stationary for long because you’ll miss out. Oh, don’t forget about Summit Street behind right field.

—Contact Joe McDonald at JMcDonald2@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey.

