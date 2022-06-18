ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with car in Zeeland Twp.

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
ZEELAND TWP. — A 27-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle in Zeeland Township.

At about 3 p.m. June 18, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue. Police said a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old Holland man was traveling eastbound on Chicago Drive. Witnesses told police they believed he was driving “in a careless manner.”

The motorcycle hit a 2000 Ford SUV, driven by a 26-year-old Hudsonville woman, that was stopped at the red light, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to Zeeland Community Hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver of the Ford was not injured.

