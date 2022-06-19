ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Suspect arrested in WB swimming pool shooting

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BURLINGTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged with four crimes including attempted murder in the investigation of a shooting at the West Burlington City swimming pool Tuesday. On Sunday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving...

www.pencitycurrent.com

Comments / 0

Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

06/21/22 – 8:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 5000 block of Avenue O. 06/21/22 – 6:56 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Tyler Riley McFadden, 24, of Fort Madison, in the 1900 block of Avenue F, on a charge of domestic assault choking/bodily injury. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home obituary – Michaela J. Daly, 81, Burlington

Michaela “Mickey” Joan Daly, 81, of Burlington, died at 11:18 AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Born January 19, 1941, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Milburn Edward and Clara B. Hageman Lietsch. On July 12, 1958, she married Michael Joseph Daly in Burlington. He died August 8, 1987.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, Fort Madison

Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM at The Madison. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Ft. Madison to Bernard and Ethel Baumburger Schmidt. Ann graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and began her working career at DuPont. On July 18, 1959 she married Paul Pohlpeter in Ft. Madison after he returned from the service and became a homemaker and mother. During that time, she joyfully looked after her mother as well. Later when she was working for Lampe Drug she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to medical mistakes. After three months of intensive rehabilitation, she learned to talk, walk and independently take care of herself and eventually returned to work and driving. As time progressed, she bravely came to terms with her declining abilities and continued to function at her highest level with strong support of her daughter, Carey. Despite her disabilities, Ann continued to always be happy and had a contagious smile. She managed her affairs, was involved in Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish and the Red Hat Club. She supported the Holy Trinity School system throughout her life and sponsored a scholarship in her mother’s memory; local and national charities are mourning her passing.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Youth, adults get workout at Show Choir camps

FORT MADISON – A legacy of area show choir experience quickly pulled together a local summer camp and the market was rich. More than 60 people rallied around the first of its kind Summer Show Choir Camps this week at Union Presbyterian Church. With three chances, you could guess who worked up the idea and the first two don’t count.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Two Rivers to acquire Lee County Bank

BURLINGTON – Frank Delaney, Board Chair of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., announced it will. expand its banking operations into Lee County as they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lee County Bank with locations in Fort Madison and West Point, Iowa from Lee Capital Corp. “With...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Nabulsi named grand marshal for 110th Korschgen Parade

FORT MADISON – The organizing committee announced today that Moudy S. Nabulsi has been named grand marshal for the 110th annual Charlie Korschgen 4th of July Kiddie Parade to be held beginning at 10 a.m. July 4 at 18th & Avenue G and ending at the Loyal order of Moose parking lot. Nabulsi a retired plant manager of Chevron Chemical Company was chosen for his many year of promoting youth education through his involvement for over 25 years on the Southeastern Community College Bord of Directors and helped in restoring an auxiliary campus in Fort Madison to assist our youth.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary – William T. “Billy” Vinson, 41, formerly of Keokuk

William T. “Billy” Vinson, 41, of West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Keokuk, IA died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. He was born March 21, 1981 in Keokuk, IA the son of Terry and Maria Reeves Vinson. Billy graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1999 and from Kirkwood Community College with an Associates of Arts in communication.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Sewer rate issue causes stink at Council meeting

FORT MADISON – A bump in the city’s sewer rates was met with conflicting opinions again at Tuesday’s Fort Madison City Council meeting. The city is looking at possibly bumping sewer rates to help take a little of the sting out of some unfunded mandates out of the Environmental Protection Agency in conjunction with the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The city has already done some work, but are looking at close to $40 million to separate city sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Rodeo looking for 2022 Little Miss Rodeo, All-Around Cowboy

FORT MADISON – It’s that time of year! Contestants are being sought for the annual Little Miss Rodeo & All-Around Cowboy contest. This year’s event is to be held on Monday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-State Rodeo Arena. Contest is open to children ages...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Mayor primes county for Marina contribution

FORT MADISON – County officials hedged a bit on making a formal commitment to the Fort Madison Marina project Monday morning. At the regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Fort Madison Mayor Matt Mohrfeld was on the agenda looking to secure a $250,000 contribution from the county, a commitment that could help secure another larger, private commitment.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

HTC girls route New London in five

NEW LONDON – Holy Trinity’s girls put up 10 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to set the 10-run rule in a 13-2 win over New London Tuesday night. Mary Hellige went all five innings for the Crusaders giving up just three hits on the night as HTC moves even on the year with an 8-8 record. The girls are also even in the SEI Superconference South Division with a 5-5 and mark and take on Hillcrest at home Friday night.
NEW LONDON, IA
Pen City Current

Switchback! to open OSA’s Music in the Park

FORT MADISON – The Old Settlers Association in Fort Madison will open their 21st season of “Music in the Park” featuring the duo of Martin McCormack and Brian FitzGerald ie: ( “SWITCHBACK” ) on Friday, June 24th from 5 to 8 PM. Like many other bands who make their living on the road, the last two years have been pretty tough for musicians. In the fall of 2019 Brian fractured his leg. Just as they were getting back to work in the spring of 2020, the Covid pandemic closed everything down on St Patrick’s Day. The Irishmen have missed making music and are happy to meet and greet their many fans in Old Settlers Park (4th St. & Ave. E- Fort Madison). “Birds of Prey” and other CD’s will be available, so you may want to bring some extra cash for a CD to enjoy at home. Old Settlers is also placing a “gift jar” on the merchandise table; all funds will go to the band.
FORT MADISON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pen City Current

Hawkeyes’ Perkins works out kids at Central Lee camp

DONNELLSON, IOWA — The Central Lee Community School District welcomed a special guest at its annual boys basketball camp on Tuesday. Iowa Hawkeye starting point guard Tony Perkins visited as one of many guest coaches lined up for this year’s camp. “Any time we are able to host...
DONNELLSON, IA
Pen City Current

Slater gets 3-year contract extension with FMCSD

FORT MADISON – The Fort Madison school board showed its faith in Superintendent Dr. Erin Slater with a three-year contract extension and a pay raise. At Monday’s regular meeting of the FMCSD Board of Directors, the new contract, which runs through June 30, 2025, was approved by a 6-1 vote.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

