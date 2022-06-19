Suspect arrested in WB swimming pool shooting

Ann M. Pohlpeter, 87, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM at The Madison. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Ft. Madison to Bernard and Ethel Baumburger Schmidt. Ann graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and began her working career at DuPont. On July 18, 1959 she married Paul Pohlpeter in Ft. Madison after he returned from the service and became a homemaker and mother. During that time, she joyfully looked after her mother as well. Later when she was working for Lampe Drug she suffered a hemorrhagic stroke due to medical mistakes. After three months of intensive rehabilitation, she learned to talk, walk and independently take care of herself and eventually returned to work and driving. As time progressed, she bravely came to terms with her declining abilities and continued to function at her highest level with strong support of her daughter, Carey. Despite her disabilities, Ann continued to always be happy and had a contagious smile. She managed her affairs, was involved in Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish and the Red Hat Club. She supported the Holy Trinity School system throughout her life and sponsored a scholarship in her mother’s memory; local and national charities are mourning her passing.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO