Spokane, WA

The Spokane Humane Society Paw Park is coming to Spokane!

By Peter Choi
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for a new place to go with your furry friend, there’s a new dog park coming to downtown Spokane soon.

The Spokane Parks Foundation revealed the new name for its new dog park in Riverfront Park. The name of the new dog park will be the Spokane Humane Society Paw Park.

“The fortress shelter adds to a location not only for a dog can play and socialize but humans as well,” Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks, said.

Based on feedback from a public survey, the City will decide on details of the future look of the park later on. Jones said adding shade is one of the details it will strongly consider, as he says it is an important component in having a successful dog park for both humans and dogs.

The funds of the project come entirely from private donations.

“It’s magical,” Massoud Emami, Chair of the Campaign for Riverfront Park, said. “We still continue to raise hopefully another a million dollars to have the best park there is.”

The Spokane Humane Society donated $250,000 to help kickstart the project to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

“Every project we have no time limit to the project,” Emami said. “We are going to do it. When it’s the best, we are going to open the door.”

The City of Spokane says they don’t know when construction will finish, as it will depend on the amount of money they raise.

