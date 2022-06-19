ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taillon, Hicks lead Yankees to 9th straight win, beat Jays

By CBS New York
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2ykI_0gFGBOPx00

TORONTO — Jameson Taillon and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Aaron Hicks lined a three-run double and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to nine by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Saturday.

Taillon (8-1) allowed four hits and struck out eight in 5 2-3 innings to win his eighth straight decision.

"It just seems like every day we show up, we expect to find a way to win that night," Taillon said. "There's a confidence within the group that we're going to find a way to do it."

Michael King worked two innings and Clay Holmes got the final four outs.

Holmes made his 29th consecutive scoreless relief appearance, breaking Mariano Rivera's 1999 team record.

"He's a guy that I grew up watching," Holmes said of Rivera. "Just to be in the same category for this one little thing he's done is pretty cool."

Holmes has pitched 31 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest active streak in the majors this season.

The Yankees threw their 11th shutout of the season and improved to a major league-best 49-16.

"Just another really good win by the guys doing it in a lot of different ways," manager Aaron Boone said.

Toronto put runners at second and third with one out in the second inning, but Taillon retired the next eight batters in a row.

Boone said he believed Taillon deserves All-Star consideration for his strong start to 2022.

"You look up at the scoreboard or pick up a stat sheet or look at any number you want," Boone said. He's been great."

Taillon hasn't been acting like someone who expects to join the AL's best in Los Angeles next month.

"I already booked some All-Star plans," he said. "I don't know if I'm really expecting it or not, but it would definitely be a cool honor."

Alek Manoah (8-2) lost for the first time in 16 career home starts, disappointing a sellout crowd of 45,055. Manoah came in 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA in four career starts against New York, but allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Anthony Rizzo drew a one-out walk in the Yankees fourth, Gleyber Torres followed with a single and, after Joey Gallo struck out, Isiah Kiner-Falefa beat out an infield hit to load the bases for Hicks, who doubled to right.

"Certainly the at bat of the game for us," Boone said.

For Hicks, it was his first extra-base hit in a bases-loaded situation in more than five years, and the Blue Jays were the opponent the previous time he did it. Hicks had a career-best six RBIs as the Yankees won 12-2 in Toronto on June 1, 2017.

After a mound visit, Manoah hit Jose Trevino with a pitch and the Yankees catcher was awarded first base. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo came out to argue that Trevino had swung at the pitch and was ejected for the fourth time this season.

"Don't ever want to see anyone get ejected, especially for something he's right about," a frustrated Manoah said.

The Yankees had an 11-game winning streak from April 22 to May 3. That run ended with a loss to left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the finale of a three-game series in Toronto. Kikuchi starts for the Blue Jays on Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendinitis) was scheduled to throw live BP at New York's spring training complex in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Boone said. If he feels good, Chapman will throw another live BP session while the Yankees are in the Tampa area visiting the Rays next week.

Blue Jays: Toronto said LHP Hyun Jun Ryu had Tommy John surgery. He is signed through 2023 but will need 12-18 months to recover. … The Blue Jays put RHP Trevor Richards (strained neck) on the 15-day IL and recalled LHP Matt Gage from Triple-A Buffalo. … SS Bo Bichette (right foot) returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday. Bichette left Thursday's game one inning after fouling a pitch off his foot.

WATCH OUT!

When Judge's bat broke on an infield grounder in the fourth, the barrel sailed out of the infield and landed in shallow left.

ROSTER MOVES

New York signed INF Chris Owings to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Orioles released Owings on Monday.

WALK THIS WAY

Taillon walked more than one batter for the first time in 13 starts this season. … George Springer walked twice against Taillon and finished with three walks.

BLANKED

Toronto has been shutout four times this season, surpassing its total from 2021.

INFAMOUS FIGHT

Saturday marked the 45th anniversary of the 1977 Fenway Park clash between late Yankees manager Billy Martin and star right fielder Reggie Jackson. After Martin substituted Jackson for not hustling in the outfield in a nationally televised game, the two nearly came to blows in the visitor's dugout.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80) returns to the mound for New York Sunday after being scratched from Thursday's start due to illness. Kikuchi (2-3, 4.80) starts for the Blue Jays. The left-hander is winless in five starts.

