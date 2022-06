First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis has announced the launch of a new program known as the “Continue the Mission” initiative. According to the press release, the end goal of the program is to “recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child investigators and Department of Children and Families (DCF) case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child protective investigators. “ The initiative will allow those mentioned to hear the call of duty again, this time to serve in their local communities.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO