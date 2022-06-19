ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s largest food pantry sees demand rocket 68% from last year’s high

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des...

Iowa Pheasant Harvest Up 25 Percent

Statewide, Iowa — Survey numbers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources show hunters bagged around 375-thousand pheasants this past season. Wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says that’s around a 25 percent increase over the previous year. He says the information from hunters confirmed their August roadside survey —...
Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
What Is The Most Overhyped City In Iowa? [Poll]

Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to hype up the parts of Iowa that they are from. I grew up in a smaller town in Iowa, so I prefer small towns while others from bigger cities in Iowa most likely prefer the well, the cities.
Iowa Democrats To Make Pitch Today That The Iowa Caucuses Remain First In The Nation

Statewide Iowa — Three Iowa Democrats made a pitch to national party leaders Thursday, arguing the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses should be first in 2024. National Democrats are hearing applications from 16 states and Puerto Rico seeking to be among the five early voting states in the presidential campaign. Members of the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee have made it clear they’re looking for states with diverse populations. State Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo is a member of the Black Caucus in the Iowa House.
Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Open Enrollment Change for Student Transfers in Public Schools

Des Moines, Iowa — A bill signed into law allows Iowa parents to enroll their children in any public K-through-12 school at any time. Governor Kim Reynolds just approved this change to Iowa’s current open enrollment policy, which now allows parents to transfer their children out of their residing district. Previously, parents usually had to make a request of transfer by March 1st, and transfers were only permitted into nearby school districts.
What would a suspension of the federal gas tax mean for Iowans?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — President Biden on Wednesday announced he will be asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax in an effort to combat rising prices at the pumps. The federal tax would lower the cost of gasoline 18 cents per gallon, as well as the cost of diesel fuel by 24 cents a gallon. Local 5 asked Iowans who were filling up their tanks if that's enough.
Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
New Iowa Law Means Some Teachers Don’t Have to Pass Licensure Exam

(Radio Iowa) Teachers who go through an Iowa college program no longer have to pass a professional exam to be licensed, thanks to a new state law that eliminates the so-called Praxis requirement for new teachers. The test was a particular obstacle for dual-language immersion programs because it’s only offered in English. Noelia Espinal, a teacher at the Muskie Early Learning Center in Muscatine, says it was an unnecessary hurdle for bilingual teachers.
I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
Keep Iowa Beautiful Launches 13th Annual Photography Contest

Statewide Iowa — Summer is here and Keep Iowa Beautiful is announcing the 13th Annual Keep Iowa Beautiful Photography Contest. Keep Iowa Beautiful officials tell us Iowans have the next six months to grab their cameras, or phones, and enter one or all of the five categories. Kevin Techau,...
Iowa governor allows deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
Kansas in running for worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
Iowa Average Gas Price Drops For First Time In Weeks

For the first time in weeks, the price for gasoline in Iowa declined, but only slightly, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, June 22, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped six cents to $4.70 per gallon. This price is a $1.83 higher than this time last year but is still below the national average of $4.96 per gallon, which was down five cents from last week. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed 11 cents to $5.44 per gallon, compared to $3.06 one year ago. Statewide prices were 37 cents below the national average of $5.81 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16. Natural gas prices plunged 84 cents to $6.77 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
