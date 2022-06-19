ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

31-year-old man found dead after falling overboard on Lake Quinsigamond

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCLWq_0gFG8J4U00
Lake Quinsigamond search One man was injured and another is still missing after they fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Divers recovered the body of a boater in Worcester after he and another man fell overboard on Lake Quinsigamond Saturday evening, officials said.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, a boating accident was reported at Regatta Point in Worcester. Two men were struggling with a fishing boat not far offshore and fell in the lake, officials said.

State Police said its Dive Team recovered the 31-year-old’s body about 200 yards from the eastern shore just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, 26 years old, was pulled from the water by Worcester Fire and taken to a local area hospital with a serious leg injury.

The roughly four-hour search for the second man included divers from the Worcester Fire Department, boats from the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after car crash on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person died and another was seriously injured in a car crash on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash on New York Avenue at 12:50 a.m. found a Pontiac Grand Am went off the road, struck a guardrail and entered a yard, hitting two trees. The driver, identified as Micah P. Anderson, 28, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Injured bear prompts closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An injured bear prompted the closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham on Thursday afternoon. Troopers and environmental police officers responding to a report of a bear in the median around 11 a.m. found the animal suffering from apparent injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials sedated...
RAYNHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple vehicles catch fire at St. Vincent Hospital parking garage in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Multiple vehicles caught on fire inside the parking garage at Saint Vincent Hospital in downtown Worcester early Thursday afternoon. According to the Worcester Fire Department, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters didn't evacuate the hospital, but the Summer Street entrance of the hospital was...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Accidents
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overboard#Accident#Regatta Point#State Police#Dive Team#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
ABC6.com

Police identify Cumberland couple found shot to death in home

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Police identified the Cumberland couple who were found shot to death in their home Wednesday. Police said Thursday that 42-year-old Courtney Huard and 51-year-old Eric Huard were married and living together on Birchwood Drive. They were found dead just before 7 a.m. with gunshot wounds.
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Police Investigating A Shooting In The Area Of Reservoir Street

On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:35 PM, Worcester Police received a report of possible gunshots fired in the area of Reservoir Street. Officers assigned to the Worcester Police Operations Division responded to the area and determined that there were shots fired however they did not locate any one who had been shot.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battling high-rise fire along Revere waterfront

REVERE, Mass. — A tough battle for rescue crews in Revere. A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a high-rise building along the city’s waterfront. Video posted to social media from witnesses showed smoke pouring from the building. The fire is located at 370 Ocean Avenue. Drone video...
CBS Boston

Man who died at Lake Quinsigamond remembered as 'such a nice guy'

SHREWSBURY -- Friends of a man who died at Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday are heartbroken. Police have not identified the victim, but Lakis Theo Harris told WBZ-TV his friend Thu Phan was the 32-year-old who was pulled from the Shrewsbury lake after falling out of a boat hours earlier. "It is very devastating because he was a good friend. Everything happened so fast," Harris said. "He was supposed to come to our house yesterday. And he said I am going to go on a boat. Unfortunately, the weather was really bad, it was windy, cold, not a good day for boating."Worcester Police say...
SHREWSBURY, MA
NECN

Missing Man Found Safe, Nashua Police Announce

A missing man has been found safe after a search Wednesday, according to police in Nashua, New Hampshire. Police had been searching for Timothy Duffy, a 40-year-old man they said has autism and is unable to care for himself. Authorities said his family had been concerned for his safety. Later...
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 13-year-old Newton girl found safe

NEWTON, Mass. — A missing girl from Newton has been found safe, police say. Newton Police sought the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Angela Zhou. Angela left Brown Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and never got on her bus. Her parents are concerned she may have brought additional clothing and personal items to school.
NEWTON, MA
CBS Boston

Fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze considered suspicious

STERLING – Investigators are looking into a fire at Davis Farmland's Mega Maze in Sterling that is considered suspicious.A spokesperson for the farm said they believe the fire was set intentionally early Tuesday morning.The Sterling Fire Department said it is investigating the fire as suspicious, but has not yet determined if it was arson. The state fire marshal's office and Sterling Police are also investigating."We were very fortunate that there were no casualties - human or animal. We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland's Mega Maze to open in Mid-September," the farm said.The Discovery Farm across the street was not damaged.
STERLING, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
103K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy