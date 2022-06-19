31-year-old man found dead after falling overboard on Lake Quinsigamond

Lake Quinsigamond search One man was injured and another is still missing after they fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.

WORCESTER, Mass. — Divers recovered the body of a boater in Worcester after he and another man fell overboard on Lake Quinsigamond Saturday evening, officials said.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, a boating accident was reported at Regatta Point in Worcester. Two men were struggling with a fishing boat not far offshore and fell in the lake, officials said.

State Police said its Dive Team recovered the 31-year-old’s body about 200 yards from the eastern shore just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, 26 years old, was pulled from the water by Worcester Fire and taken to a local area hospital with a serious leg injury.

The roughly four-hour search for the second man included divers from the Worcester Fire Department, boats from the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing.

