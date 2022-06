Barring a miraculous second-half-of-the-season rally, the Cincinnati Reds are essentially already out of this season's playoff picture and will enter Friday at a woeful 23-46. The New York Mets, meanwhile, sit atop the National League East standings but are currently without starters Tylor Megill, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Carrasco through at least Saturday night because of injury setbacks.

