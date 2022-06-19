ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson Reveals Why He Chose The Broncos: Fans React

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago
Earlier this off-season, Russell Wilson got his wish as the Seattle Seahawks traded him to Denver. On Saturday, the veteran quarterback finally revealed why he chose the Broncos. "Once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I...

Stephanie Jackson
4d ago

don't trust russ anymore. he talks about being real. well he lied. he is all about russ and the love of money

Will Shatter
4d ago

He choose the Broncos because he wants to have the best looking teammates. To some NFL players this is very important, especially in the showers and locker room.

Rick Wooten
4d ago

He's never been about team, it's always been about him! Saw that from early on but enjoyed watching him play. Hope he gets his block knocked off when he comes back to Seattle!

The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Details Emerge From Russell Wilson Exit: NFL World Reacts

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson always seemed to have faith in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. However, a new report suggests otherwise. According to Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks, Wilson "pushed hard" for the team to move on from Schottenheimer after the 2020 season. "He...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Offseason Ezekiel Elliott Photo

It's that time of year again. The Ezekiel Elliott hype train is off and running. The Dallas Cowboys running back is looking pretty thin in a new photoshoot. Some are wondering if he dropped a few pounds to get some of his burst back for the 2022 season. "Is it...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
