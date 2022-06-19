Missouri’s first probable case of monkeypox found in Kansas City, health officials say

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Kansas City Health Department reported the first “single probable monkeypox case” in the metro area on Saturday.

A resident who recently had traveled out of the state was tested for the virus at The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory and health officials are waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the results.

“This week, one of our excellent nurses suspected one of our patients may have monkeypox virus,” said Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department.

The person did not need to be hospitalized.

Health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection, but there is no great risk of the virus spreading.

Monkeypox does not spread as easily as COVID-19. The virus is transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, which appear in or as part of a rash on the face and or body. Swollen lymph nodes and other flu-like symptoms are also common. Infection is rare and potentially severe, often lasting between two and four weeks.

Anyone experiencing unexplained symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider.

Investigators at the Kansas City Health Department are reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the virus.

About 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.