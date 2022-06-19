ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri’s first probable case of monkeypox found in Kansas City, health officials say

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Kansas City Health Department reported the first “single probable monkeypox case” in the metro area on Saturday.

A resident who recently had traveled out of the state was tested for the virus at The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory and health officials are waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the results.

“This week, one of our excellent nurses suspected one of our patients may have monkeypox virus,” said Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department.

The person did not need to be hospitalized.

Health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection, but there is no great risk of the virus spreading.

Monkeypox does not spread as easily as COVID-19. The virus is transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, which appear in or as part of a rash on the face and or body. Swollen lymph nodes and other flu-like symptoms are also common. Infection is rare and potentially severe, often lasting between two and four weeks.

Anyone experiencing unexplained symptoms should reach out to their healthcare provider.

Investigators at the Kansas City Health Department are reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the virus.

About 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Health
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
907
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy