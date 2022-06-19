ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley County, ID

Meridian man dies in Valley County motorcycle accident

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that ended fatally on Saturday, June 18 just before 1 p.m. According to...

Valley County, ID
Meridian, ID
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Idaho Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

26-year-old Meridian Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a young Meridian man Saturday afternoon near Cascade. Emergency crews responded around 12:45 p.m. to Warm Lake Road for a sport motorcycle that went down a 20-foot embankment that a 26-year-old was riding, according to Idaho State Police. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Cascade Medical Center where he died. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
MERIDIAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after driving down 20-foot embankment on motorcycle

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in Valley County. A 26-year-old man from Meridian was traveling east on Warm Lake Road just east of Stolle Meadows Road on a...
IDAHO STATE
