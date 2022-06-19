ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Temperatures are set to stay hot

By Grace Thornton
mypanhandle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Temperatures soared once again today, with heat indices reported upwards of 112 degrees in select spots. Saturday night temperatures fall into their seasonal range from 75-77 degrees. The...

www.mypanhandle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Hottest day of the year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – Hot weather will continue today and could potentially bring the hottest day of the year. Inland records are expected to be set this afternoon, with the highest anticipated temperatures between 100-104 degrees. A cold front shift across the area today will remain mostly...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Record-breaking highs are expected to end the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) WEATHER — High pressure continues to push above-average heat into the Panhandle today, with more warmth continuing through the end of the week. Forecasted temperatures for inland areas are expected to exceed 100 degrees in most places, with 102 being the current record in Marianna for today.
MARIANNA, FL
WKRG News 5

2022 sets hottest day record in Destin at 102

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile confirmed 2022 has been a record-breaking year for Okaloosa County weather, record heat the WKRG First Alert Storm Team has been tracking all week. The hottest day in recorded history was June 18, 2022, at 102 degrees. NWS Mobile said the history of Destin and […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

Editors note: The bridge has reopened. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panama City, FL
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Things to Do in Panama City Beach For Couples

If you’re looking for romantic things to do in Panama City Beach for couples, you’ve come to the right place. This beach town is a popular tourist destination, but you’ll find plenty of romantic spots to make your trip special. Try shell island, a beautiful, unspoiled setting that’s also home to a high concentration of bottlenose dolphins. After your beach date, you and your significant other can relax and watch the sunset at the nearby Shell Island.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

WATCH: Alligator visits Shell Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone loves to visit Shell Island in the summer. That includes at least one reptile who is not normally spotted there. Capt. Chris Farley of Flippin’ Awesome Adventures made a new friend — a four-foot alligator — along the shoreline in Shell Island Monday evening while out on a dolphin sunset tour.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City nightclub prepares to reopen

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Vibez nightclub in Panama City is apparently preparing to reopen. The owners shut the club down on June 1, about a week after a brawl took place in the club. Panama City Police charged five people for their involvement in the fight and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
vigourtimes.com

$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
mypanhandle.com

Fire destroys Panama City Beach home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The State Fire Marshall is investigating after a fire broke out near a Laguna Beach home. The fire destroyed the home and two vehicles parked next door. Panama City Beach and Bay County firefighters responded to Jasmine Place shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
floridasportsman.com

Bottom trip - Panama City, 6/18/22

Managed to put my dad on a quality snapper this past weekend. Great Father’s Day trip. Rest of crew also helped put together a pretty solid box. Got out snappers up to about 20#. 8 or 9 red grouper. Only two gags (lost all my live bait), 15 or so small black snapper, all the almaco and rudder fish you’d ever want, 3 kings. Dolphin and sharks were borderline insane. Dolphins more so. Something gotta.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Home heavily damaged in early morning fire in Miramar Beach

UPDATE: 6/21/2022 8:35 a.m. MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One home was destroyed, and another damaged after a fire broke out early Monday morning. According to South Walton Fire District, firefighters arrived to find a home and car in the driveway fully engulfed in flames. The fire was also threatening two nearby homes. Five people […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

11-year-old drowns at DeFuniak Springs park

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – An 11-year-old swimmer is dead following an apparent drowning in Lake Stanley Park. According to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department, they received a call on Sunday about a young swimmer that went missing and may have possibly drowned. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised the child went […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Inflation brings more business to local pawn shops

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — From the gas pump to the grocery store, it’s hard to escape astronomical prices. Most Americans are beginning to worry about paying their bills and local pawn shops are reporting an increase in business as people look for ways to make some extra cash. Alamo Auto Sales and Pawn Shop […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Panama City Verizon offers $2,500 hiring bonus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Verizon Wireless is in the process of hiring over 600 new employees. Verizon is seeking people for retail positions in Panama City, the company said in a news release. The company said they are “looking for people who can help problem solve, work with others, and have a passion for technology.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Vehicle rollover in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is sustaining life-threatening injuries after his vehicle rolled on Friday. Officers with the Panama City Beach Police Department stated that a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was traveling east on Panama City Beach Parkway when the vehicle lost control, entered the median, and rolled.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 19-25

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains closed at the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE FIREFIGHTERS SAVE HOME AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUSES FIRE

Alton County Fire Rescue crews knocked down a fire in the attic of a home following a lightning strike this afternoon. At 3:07 p.m. today, Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Mango Lane in the Hammock Bay community in Freeport following a 911 call reporting a house fire. The caller stated they heard a “pop,” saw a flash, and then their house started filling with smoke.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - June 22

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to news@nwfdailynews.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy