ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, KY

Former Cumberland mayor dies on Saturday

By Cameron Aaron
wymt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnny Augusta, a former Cumberland...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

SOAR Focus Summit kicks off in Hazard Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 1 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit is underway in Perry County. Registration started at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Federal Center on the campus of Hazard Community and Techincal College. SOAR officials will welcome attendees to the summit at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Letcher County Recovery Festival held Wednesday

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) held a recovery festival Wednesday morning in downtown Whitesburg. Those with MCCC said they handed out information and literature on recovery and hope. Adam Maggard, the Director of the Southeast Kentucky Region, said he was happy with the turn out.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Ky. medical marijuana group meets; town hall planned in Pikeville next month

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s new medical cannabis advisory committee held its first meeting on Monday, laying the groundwork for its future. The 17-member committee of health care professionals, members of law enforcement and medical marijuana advocates was appointed by the Beshear last week. The committee includes only one member from Eastern Kentucky — Dr. Jonathan Hatton, of Whitesburg.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Power worker dies on job, officials confirm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning about a death involving a Kentucky Power worker. Officials said the worker died in a car crash Thursday morning while working in the Hazard area. No name is being released right now. “All of us at Kentucky Power are heartbroken by this tragic...
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Augusta, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Regional driver licensing office opens in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the opening of a new driver licensing regional office in Pikeville on Wednesday. The new office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 126 Trivette Drive. “We continue to expand access to Driver Licensing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Mingo Messenger

Coleman, Appalachian Newspapers ad director, dies at 51

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Appalachian Newspapers Regional Advertising Director Danny Coleman died on June 20 at the age of 51. Coleman, a resident of Belfry, had worked at Appalachian Newspapers as advertising sales representative from 2000 to 2001, and served as advertising director from 2001 to 2007, then became advertising director again from 2015 until the time of his passing, overseeing advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local
WVNS

Crime In The Coalfields episode 10 out now

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The tenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the tragic unsolved murder of Roy Melvin, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Emergency project underway to restore access to home blocked by mine drainage

POUND, Va. (WYMT) - An abandoned mine emergency was declared by the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) after a home became blocked in Pound, Virginia. Officials said runoff from an historic coal mine filled a culvert in from of the home. The house is below a surface mine that stopped operating in 1975.
POUND, VA
WJHL

VSP: Bristol man dies in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Friday morning crash on June 17 near Route 689 left a Bristol, Virginia man dead, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A news release stated a 1988 Ford Ranger had been traveling west on Route 58 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police begin SafeDRIVE initiative

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are out on the interstate this week and notice more Kentucky State Troopers out patrolling than usual, there is a reason for that. Tuesday through Thursday, troopers will be monitoring interstates as part of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SafeDRIVE initiative. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Drivers advised of closed lanes on I-75; ferry reopens

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky transportation officials are advising drivers of lane closures on Interstate 75 and state highways during this coming week. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials also said the ferry connecting the state with Missouri across the Mississippi River has resumed operating. Officials said ramp changes are planned for...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

Man Dies Following OIS In Dickenson County, Virginia

A 38 year old man is dead following an officer involved shooting early Sunday morning in Dickenson County, Virginia. Virginia State Police say 38 year old Jason Neal Puckett, was stopped by deputies on Rachel’s Chapel Road around one thirty Sunday morning. Puckett then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the Sheriff’s Deputy, who authorities say shot Puckett. Puckett was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The investigation is being conducted by Virginia State Police.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

FedEx worker found passed out in mail truck in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, officials with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office got a complaint about a man passed out in a mail truck who was not responding. Deputies responded and, after an initial investigation, they said they determined the suspect to be under the influence of drugs.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy