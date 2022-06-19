Former Cumberland mayor dies on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Appalachian Newspapers Regional Advertising Director Danny Coleman died on June 20 at the age of 51. Coleman, a resident of Belfry, had worked at Appalachian Newspapers as advertising sales representative from 2000 to 2001, and served as advertising director from 2001 to 2007, then became advertising director again from 2015 until the time of his passing, overseeing advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO