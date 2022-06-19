Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Phillips, northwestern Garfield and southwestern Valley Counties through 345 PM MDT At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Devils Creek Rec Area, or 37 miles east of Zortman, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Devils Creek Rec Area, Hell Creek Rec Area and Sun Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, MT ・ 52 MINUTES AGO