Are the Star Wars prequels actually good?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago, great jubilation arose among the Star Wars faithful when Disney acquired Lucasfilm and subsequently announced Star Wars sequels featuring the original trilogy characters. Finally, we could move past the sins of the prequel trilogy — Episodes I, II, and III, all written and directed by George Lucas —...

Digital Trends

What’s next for Star Wars after Obi-Wan Kenobi?

With Disney+’s long-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series wrapping — unless it’s decided that it will no longer be “limited” — it’s no secret that Lucasfilm has plenty in store down the road. Especially so after the recent Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim revealed a batch of news for the likes of Andor and the upcoming Jude Law-led series.
ANAHEIM, CA
Digital Trends

Ethan Hawke teases his role as The Grabber in The Black Phone

Scott Derrickson may have stepped aside from helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he’s back in theaters this week with his latest horror film, The Black Phone. Derrickson cast Ethan Hawke in the leading role as The Grabber, a sadistic serial killer and the nightmarish villain in the film. Aside from his recent turn in Moon Knight, Hawke hasn’t played too many bad guy roles. But in a new featurette from Universal Pictures, Hawke explains what drew him to The Grabber and why he agreed to play the part.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Gaze upon the gods in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder BTS video

It’s no secret that the first two Thor movies were not blockbusters on the same level as Iron Man or the Avengers. Arguably, Thor: The Dark World is one of the worst films in the MCU. Fortunately, director Taika Waititi was able to turn the Odinson’s fortunes around in Thor: Ragnarok, a largely comedic take on Chris Hemsworth’s thunder god that struck box office gold. That’s why Waititi was invited back to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. And in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Hemsworth and the cast of the sequel couldn’t be happier with the light touch that Waititi brings to the set.
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt Says His Super Mario Bros. Voice Is ‘Unlike Anything You’ve Heard in the Mario World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. According to Chris Pratt, his voice performance as Mario in the upcoming feature adaptation of the Super Mario Bros. video game will be “unlike anything you’ve heard.” Variety got the chance to catch up with Pratt at the Wednesday night premiere of his new Amazon Prime Video series “The Terminal List” (more on that later!) to talk about finding his voice for the film, which co-stars Charlie Day as Luigi. There’s been much internet discussion over Pratt’s casting in the animated film as the Italian plumber despite his non-Italian background, with critics expressing concern that his...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Gaming’s greatest urban legend has finally been confirmed

Sonic Origins has been released into the wild just in time for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 31st birthday and Yuji Naka just confirmed the greatest urban legend in Sonic the Hedgehog history: Michael Jackson wrote the music for Sonic 3 & Knuckles. The legendary game maker took to Twitter on...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to watch Friends online: Stream every episode of the sitcom now

In the mood for enjoying some classic comfort TV? Friends is one of the best ways to kick back and relax with some typically 90s comedy. One of the most successful comedy shows of all time, here’s how to watch Friends online. Contents. Best way to watch Friends online...
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Discover the terror below in the new teaser for Barbarian

Earlier this week, the trailer for Gone in the Night opened the door for a new genre of horror films: bad Airbnb double-bookings. Now there’s a horror story that speaks to today’s audience! The first teaser trailer for 20th Century Studios’ Barbarian continues this new tradition by introducing us to Tess, a young woman whose rental is already taken by a man named Keith. Fortunately, Keith seems generous enough to let Tess stay with him for the night. The bad news is that Tess has seriously underestimated just how much trouble she’s about to find herself in.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Aliens Dark Descent: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

In space, no one can hear you scream. While the Alien franchise has been … hit and miss when it comes to video games, the good ones have been great. Alien Isolation is the most recent example of a game absolutely nailing the tone, atmosphere, and sense of dread that being trapped on a ship with the most dangerous hunter in the universe would be like. Just like the jump from the first film to the second, though, our next Alien game to look forward to appears to be less about the horror and intends to mix in a healthy dose of action.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elvis review: Baz Luhrmann’s ridiculous, sublime biopic

The first time we get a good look at the title character of Baz Luhrmann’s caffeinated Wikipedia spectacular, Elvis, he’s stepping out of the shadows and onto a stage in Louisiana, ready to perform for a crowd totally unaware that they’re about to witness the coronation of the future king of rock ’n’ roll. Decked out in pink from shoulders to ankles, the 19-year-old heartthrob hesitates, and the audience, smelling blood, heckles him. But then Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) launches into the opening notes of what will become his first national hit, Baby, Let’s Play House, and as he belts and strums, his body lurches and thrusts. He moves as if struck by lightning, and the electric current passes through the whole venue, jolting awake the young women in attendance, their libidos instantly sparked by his suggestive country-preacher gyrations.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Smile trailer reveals a creepy curse accompanied by a grin

This summer is full of blockbuster action, but the horror genre hasn’t been left out. In this week alone, The Black Phone will terrorize audiences with a supernatural twist. And later this summer, Paramount’s Smile will unveil an old-fashioned curse. In a newly released trailer, we see Smile‘s curse unfold when a psychologist, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), unwittingly becomes the latest victim. Through her eyes, we witness some of the creepiest grins in recent cinema history. And unfortunately for Rose, this curse only ends with her death.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

The Umbrella Academy season 3 review: A beautiful apocalypse

Not every show can get weirder with each consecutive season and still retain everything that makes it wonderful. Netflix series The Umbrella Academy is one such show, and it proves it with a fantastic third season that raises its already high bar for strange-but-satisfying storytelling. Contents. Created by Steve Blackman...
TV SERIES

