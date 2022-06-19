Biloxi celebrates Juneteenth with a Unity Walk

Rain chances have diminished overnight, and we’ll stay warm and muggy in the mid to upper 70s tonight. We are going to see a chance for pop-up showers and storms over the next couple of days but no significant rain. It is going to be very hot, triple digit-heat HOT thanks to a high pressure ridge. Get ready for some serious HEAT! Tuesday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat will really crank up Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Actual temperatures will reach 100, even a little higher. The heat index will likely get close to 110, and rain chances will be slim to none. Rain chances will increase slightly by Saturday and Sunday with hit and miss showers/storms, and temperatures will still be hot, just not as hot in the mid to upper 90s.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO