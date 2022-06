ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, June 18, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Andrea Lee Jansma stemmed from her being observed stumbling and having difficulty maintaining her balance before climbing into a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup on South Story Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

