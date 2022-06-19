ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Park Rangers busy with wind gusts at Lakes Mead and Mohave

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004iqI_0gFG21uZ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph had rescue personnel at Lakes Mead and Mohave responding to several calls Saturday, including capsized kayaks and at least one drowning, according to a social media post by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The tweet asked that visitors to the recreation area wear life jackets, pay attention to weather alerts and to not mix alcohol use with boating.

The post did not provide any information on the drowning or details on specific rescues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline might save drought-ridden West

I was first introduced to Lake Mead in the summer of 1968 when my father took a job in Henderson, moving us from Long Beach, California. His boss took us to the boat ramp of the Las Vegas Wash, about 10 miles from Henderson. I spent my freshman and sophomore years at Basic High School, which is now Burkholder Middle School.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
8 News Now

2 pedestrians hit, injured in Henderson crash

Police in Henderson are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians. It happened in a marked crosswalk near Warm Springs and Stephanie just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the two people were walking inside the marked crosswalk when they were hit by a Cadillac.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Fire crews tackle central valley blaze near The Palms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas fire crews are currently battling a central valley blaze. Heavy smoke could be seen around the area of Flamingo and Arville. In a statement, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said they got a call about a building fire in the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Alcohol#Nexstar Media Inc
bouldercityreview.com

Lake level decline worse than anticipated

A megadrought is draining Lake Mead faster than anticipated. Water shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions in water use of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in testimony recently.
BOULDER CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
news3lv.com

Man found deceased in desert area near Lake Mead and 215

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a dead man found in the desert, Sunday. At approximately 10:00 a.m., officers were notified that an adult male had been found in the desert area west of Lake Mead Blvd and the 215. The victim had signs of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy