Park Rangers busy with wind gusts at Lakes Mead and Mohave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph had rescue personnel at Lakes Mead and Mohave responding to several calls Saturday, including capsized kayaks and at least one drowning, according to a social media post by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The tweet asked that visitors to the recreation area wear life jackets, pay attention to weather alerts and to not mix alcohol use with boating.

The post did not provide any information on the drowning or details on specific rescues.

