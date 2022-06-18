New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter

A Texas woman whose brother is a Uvalde police officer said cops did not retreat from Robb Elementary School as a gunman attacked a fourth-grade classroom. Patricia Chapa, whose sister is a teacher at the school, joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to share what she has learned from her siblings about the attack and police response.
UVALDE, Texas — Eulalio Diaz Jr. walked into the classroom where 19 children and two teachers were shot to death just a few hours before, looked down on the floor and saw one of his high school classmates. Elsewhere in the hellish scene were the bodies of fourth graders...
The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
Eva Mireles’ police officer husband attempted to save her after she was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw. During the Texas Senate’s hearing on police response to the Uvalde school shooting, McCraw claimed that...
The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’”. It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute.
A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
Laura Dern has said that her daughter and her friends are proposing a mass walkout at their school following the mass shooting in Uvalde last month.On 24 May, 19 children and two teachers were killed after a teenage gunman went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary school in Texas.Jurassic World Dominion star Dern has since revealed that her daughter Jaya, 17 – who she shares with musician ex-husband Ben Harper along with a son, Ellery, 20 – has proposed a walkout in protest against gun laws.“What if we just said: kids in America aren’t going to school, because...
Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 rifle hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered a school, killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.Zavala county Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb elementary school moments after Ramos crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing...
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is suggesting that the United States government played a role in the recent school mass shooting. It was on May 24th that 19 students and two teachers were shot dead by an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The massacre...
A neighbor who lives across the street from where Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before the Uvalde school shooting claims the 66-year-old woman came running out of her home covered in blood and said "look at what he did to me!" Gilberto Gallegos, speaking to The Daily Mail, recalled that...
A Texas law enforcement official has criticized the police response to the Uvalde school shooting, which he said they could have stopped within three minutes. As NPR reports, Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw described the law enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School as an “abject failure.” He suggested the police, who took approximately an hour and 14 minutes to shoot and kill the perpetrator, should have breached the door of the classroom the shooter was in long before they actually did.
May 25 (UPI) -- The 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a South Texas elementary school shared his plans on Facebook, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed in a Wednesday news conference. Salvador Ramos posted a series of Facebook messages about 30 minutes before the...
An online fundraiser for the children of Irma Garcia, a beloved schoolteacher killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, and Joe Garcia, her husband, who died of a heart attack days later, has raised more than $2.5 million.
Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
