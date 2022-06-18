ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter

KFDA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this holiday weekend. No injuries were reported after a burning...

www.newschannel10.com

Axios

Police change their story on how Uvalde shooter entered school

The gunman who killed 19 students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, walked through an apparently unlocked door, contradicting earlier police statements that the shooter engaged with a school officer before the massacre. The latest: “There was not an officer readily available and armed,” and the gunman entered the building...
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Maryland State
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'If only I had let her stay home': Fourth grader killed in Uvalde school massacre had pleaded in vain to 'stay home with momma' that morning, her devastated grandmother reveals

A 10-year-old girl shot dead in America's latest mass school shooting had begged her mother to stay home the morning of the massacre, her family has revealed. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among 19 children killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday morning when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into her classroom with a legally-purchased AR-15 rifle and opened fire.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Laura Dern says her daughter and her friends are proposing a mass school walkout after the Uvalde shooting

Laura Dern has said that her daughter and her friends are proposing a mass walkout at their school following the mass shooting in Uvalde last month.On 24 May, 19 children and two teachers were killed after a teenage gunman went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary school in Texas.Jurassic World Dominion star Dern has since revealed that her daughter Jaya, 17 – who she shares with musician ex-husband Ben Harper along with a son, Ellery, 20 – has proposed a walkout in protest against gun laws.“What if we just said: kids in America aren’t going to school, because...
UVALDE, TX
#Violent Crime#New York Times#Maryland Apple
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Uvalde officer with AR-15 hesitated and missed chance to shoot gunman before he entered school, say police

A Uvalde police officer armed with an AR-15 rifle hesitated and missed a critical chance to shoot gunman Salvador Ramos before he entered a school, killing 21 innocent students and staff, according to a damning new report.Zavala county Chief Deputy Sheriff Ricardo Rios told the New York Times that two Uvalde police officers arrived on the scene of the shooting at Robb elementary school moments after Ramos crashed his car and opened fire outside the building.One of the officers was armed with a rifle but did not take a shot at the gunman because they feared hitting children playing...
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Texas Official Says Police Could Have Stopped Uvalde Shooting in Three Minutes

A Texas law enforcement official has criticized the police response to the Uvalde school shooting, which he said they could have stopped within three minutes. As NPR reports, Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw described the law enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School as an “abject failure.” He suggested the police, who took approximately an hour and 14 minutes to shoot and kill the perpetrator, should have breached the door of the classroom the shooter was in long before they actually did.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a car crash altered my mother for ever – and I was sent back to boarding school

It was the Easter holidays and I was 10. We were going to see Wardour Castle in Wiltshire. My mother was driving our Morris Traveller and my eldest brother was beside her. I was giggling in the back with a cousin. Possibly my mother was arguing with my brother. He was her favourite, but growing away from her so they argued a lot. There was no radio; the car was too old for that. Both the front windows were wound down as we were in deep countryside, on a woody lane, and my mother liked fresh air.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX

