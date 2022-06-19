"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, who died today at the age of 40, used her last words to implore her followers to “find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope”.The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C revealed in early May that she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking.She spent her final weeks raising millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving cancer awareness.A statement posted by...

CANCER ・ 13 MINUTES AGO