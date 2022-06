June 17 is the last day at the Bedford Free Public Library for Bethany Templeton Klem, who has held the position of Head of Children’s Services for nearly nine years. Klem has accepted the Director’s position at the Dover (MA) Town Library. Klem is known affectionately as “Ms. Bethany” to the hundreds of children, their parents, and caregivers who have participated in the many programs she has organized during her time in Bedford.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO