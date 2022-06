We are saddened and disappointed that the Select Board failed to follow the statutory procurement process in its actions to identify a site for a new fire station. We all know that their vote declaring 139 The Great Rd. “unique” was baseless, as there are other larger and wider properties that would have better accommodated the fire station design and kept our firefighters from serving as traffic cops, a necessary requirement to get the ladder truck into the narrow 139 Great Road site.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO