Thank You to the Community for Your Support of All Night Graduation 2022

Gloria B. Moll passed away on June 21, 2022. Recently a resident of Littleton, Mrs. Moll and her husband Sheldon moved to Bedford in 1960 where they became deeply involved in the community. Mrs. Moll was a president of the Bedford Women’s Club, a member of the Bedford Garden Club, and the Gourmet Cooking Club. A Bedford Welcome Wagon Hostess, Mrs. Moll worked as a real estate broker for A. W. Clifford and Caldwell Banker. She was on the board of Wedgewood Swim and Tennis Club where she enjoyed playing tennis; she was also active in multiple social groups. Known for her religious dedication, her kindness, loving her family, and following Italian traditions, she will be dearly missed.
