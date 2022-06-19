ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Thank You to the Community for Your Support of All Night Graduation 2022

By The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Thanks to the generosity of caregivers, friends, and community members, the Bedford High School Class of 2022 was treated to a spectacular All Night Graduation Celebration on...

The Bedford Citizen

DPW Spring Recycling Events a Success

~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica – Beford’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The DPW hosted its spring recycling events in May. These events are held twice a year (spring and fall) and help residents responsibly recycle items or offer them to local community groups for reuse. By partnering with local businesses and charitable organizations, Bedford residents kept more than 25 tons of material out of the waste stream.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

LGBQT+ Cafe a Big Success

Co-hosted by the Bedford COA and Bedford Embraces Diversity was the first ever multi-generational LGBQT+ Cafe which took place at the Flint Room, Bedford Town Center, on June 14. The idea for the Cafe was the brainchild of COA Board member Marilou Barsam and COA Director Alison Cservenschi after they...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Free Public Library Trustees ~ Short Takes: Fine-Free Policy Continues

When Chair Michael Pulizzi called for Public Comment at the opening of the Library Trustees’ meeting on June 14, Doris Smith, long-time Bedford elementary school librarian now retired, responded to speak about her growing concern over the banned book effort that seems to be spreading across this country. She cited a recent article in the New York Times which said the American Library Association reported an unprecedented number of book challenges this year. In that vein, Smith said she would like to add a question – “Are you a resident of Bedford”- to the Reconsideration of Library Materials form * which can be filled out at the Library. She would not like to think that someone from outside Bedford could come in and challenge book selection.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Dollars for Scholars Awards, 2022

The following awards were conferred during the 57th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony to honor the recipients of scholarships selected by CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars and those offered by local Bedford organizations. Dollars for Scholars Awards, 2022. Maxwell Alper, Heather Anderson, Lauren Barnes, Annie Bernstein, Catherine Chen, Nicole Deneau,...
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford, MA
Education
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
The Bedford Citizen

Moving On, 2022 ~ A Long-Awaited Ceremony

Middle school is never an easy journey for anybody, especially the current class of 2026. For them, their entire John Glenn Middle School path was wrecked by the destruction ball that is Covid. However, this year allowed all of their hard work to be appreciated. On Wednesday, June 15 at Sabourin Field, the current 8th-grade class officially “Moved On” to BHS.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Thank you, Ms. Bethany ~ We’ll Miss You!

June 17 is the last day at the Bedford Free Public Library for Bethany Templeton Klem, who has held the position of Head of Children’s Services for nearly nine years. Klem has accepted the Director’s position at the Dover (MA) Town Library. Klem is known affectionately as “Ms. Bethany” to the hundreds of children, their parents, and caregivers who have participated in the many programs she has organized during her time in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

God – What’s Bedford Thinking?

We’re going big today. Sure, climate, election integrity, pandemics, and economic security are things to concern yourself with, but we’re going for the big tamale today:. A recent Gallup Poll says just 81% of Americans say they believe in God. That’s down from 89% just six years ago in 2016. Compare this to 1968 when 98% of Americans say they believed in God.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Greater Lowell Community Foundation Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Since its inception in 1997, countless people and businesses in Greater Lowell have trusted the Greater Lowell Community Foundation to provide leadership, education, and financial support to address social, educational, economic, environmental, and cultural needs in our communities – including Bedford. So I was thrilled to attend the Greater Lowell Community Foundation (GLCF) annual meeting and 25th anniversary celebration recently, where Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin was their guest.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Gloria B. Moll

Gloria B. Moll passed away on June 21, 2022. Recently a resident of Littleton, Mrs. Moll and her husband Sheldon moved to Bedford in 1960 where they became deeply involved in the community. Mrs. Moll was a president of the Bedford Women’s Club, a member of the Bedford Garden Club, and the Gourmet Cooking Club. A Bedford Welcome Wagon Hostess, Mrs. Moll worked as a real estate broker for A. W. Clifford and Caldwell Banker. She was on the board of Wedgewood Swim and Tennis Club where she enjoyed playing tennis; she was also active in multiple social groups. Known for her religious dedication, her kindness, loving her family, and following Italian traditions, she will be dearly missed.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford 1-2 Blue Boys Lax Team Sweeps the MBYLL Jamboree

The Bedford Blue Grades 1-2 Boys Lacrosse team capped a truly impressive regular season with a dominating performance at the MBYLL Jamboree on Saturday in Devens, Massachusetts. As the bookend to an impressive regular season where the boys finished with a record of 7-1, the coaches Jeremy Watkins and Doug Walsh slotted the team in the most competitive division to see how the team matched up against the best and by gosh the boys were up to the challenge.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Volunteers Needed for Taxation Aid Committee

The Bedford Select Board is seeking volunteers for the newly established Taxation Aid Committee. This committee will help implement the Elderly and Disabled Taxation Fund Program (MA General Laws Chapter 60, Section 3D) that Town Meeting voted to adopt in 2021. The program enables taxpayers to voluntarily donate money for the purpose of defraying the real estate taxes of elderly and disabled residents of low income.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Merlin Swartz ~ Memorial Service Announced

Merlin Swartz passed away on February 21, 2022. Mr. Swartz was a loving and devoted father and grandfather, a devoted professor, and an avid and adventurous traveler, who was devoted to peace and justice for everyone. He taught at the American University of Beirut and was a Professor of Religion at Boston University for many years. A member of First Parish in Bedford he was also a founding member of the Mennonite Congregation of Boston.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Care Dimensions Celebrates Hospice Nursing Assistant Marie Dessouvre of Bedford during National Nursing Assistant Week, June 16 – 22

~ Submitted by ~ Care Dimensions, Inc. In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 16 – 22, Care Dimensions, the largest hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts, recognizes hospice aide Marie Dessouvre of Bedford for outstanding, compassionate care provided to her patients at end of life.
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Eleanor Marie Sarno “Ellie” Anderson

Eleanor Marie Sarno “Ellie” Anderson passed away on June 10, 2022. A long-time resident of Lexington, Mrs. Anderson was most recently a resident of Carleton-Willard Village. A nurse, she was always full of energy and an instant friend to all she met, she was especially proud of her children and deeply devoted to her grandchildren.
LEXINGTON, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

