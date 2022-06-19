Tuskegee Airman laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery

Brigadier General Charles E. McGee, who flew in more than 400 missions over the course of three decades and three wars, was laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery on Friday, June 17. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown, Jr. all spoke at the service.
McGee was one of the original members of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily Black military pilots who were educated at the Tuskegee Institute and flew in World War II. Prior to the Tuskegee Airmen, the U.S. Military had no Black pilots.
McGee enlisted on Oct. 26, 1942 and flew 108 combat missions in World War II, he would also fly in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. His outstanding service earned him several decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.
McGee was enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011. After retiring from military service, McGee continued to mentor young people as well as current and former airmen.
“As a Tuskegee Airman and combat aviator with 409 missions across three decades, his years in uniform were nothing shy of heroic, and his example of integrity, service, and excellence endures,” said Brown following McGee’s passing. “His legacy is foundational to our service, and a daily inspiration for me personally, and to so many other Airmen.”
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual Black history tour featuring prominent places and spaces in the greater Washington area resumed, appropriately held during the Juneteenth weekend.
Beginning the weekend of Juneteenth, a traveling art exhibit highlighting the contributions of Black soldiers during the U.S. Civil War will be on display in Loudoun County, Virginia. The exhibit, “17 Men,” features colored pencil drawings based on real-life portraits of Black soldiers who served during the Civil War. The...
The Washington, D.C. metropolitan region is home to many historic sites, and there are numerous sites in the Virginia suburbs. Before Washington was a city, Northern Virginia was the site of many plantations, a number of which have been preserved in spite of the growing development. Two of the best-known are Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, and Gunston Hall, the home of George Mason.
June 22 marks the 50th anniversary of the devastation caused by a storm called Agnes. (For those of you who are chronological sticklers, it’s technically the 51st anniversary, but let’s follow convention here.) Agnes started out as a tropical depression over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on June 14, 1972,...
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […]
Hanley first set up shop in Loudoun County in 2016 with the construction of their United States headquarters. The new facility is intended to house the company's service division and many of the 343 new jobs will be electricians and apprentice electricians.
Nearly 18 months after former Clerk of Council Jennifer Berry Brown filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal for alleged sexual harassment by former Front Royal Councilman and Vice-Mayor William Sealock and subsequent wrongful termination by the Town, the case has been dismissed, after Brown’s legal team filed a stipulation of dismissal in the U.S. Western District of Virginia Court in Harrisonburg.
The Virginia's 8th Congressional District covers all or part of Fairfax County, Arlington County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in Virginia are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary runoff was scheduled for June 21, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 80 mph toppled trees and power lines Wednesday evening, knocking out power to more than 30,000 customers across Northern Virginia, including about 16,000 in Fauquier County. The National Weather Service reported severe wind damage in Fauquier, with one dispatch from emergency management officials...
While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
Strong storms lashed the Washington, D.C., area Wednesday, hitting the town of Warrenton especially hard. Roads were still blocked and power outages continued Thursday morning. Falling trees trapped a woman in her house, damaged several homes and littered roads. Downed power lines created life-threatening hazards. Two power substations were knocked...
The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are concerned the NFL allowed the owner of the Washington Commanders to create a toxic work environment. “If the NFL is unwilling or unable to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said. At a hearing Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the […]
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and his dog died after they were hit on a sidewalk in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday by a man allegedly driving under the influence, authorities say. Luis Alfredo Perez, of Woodbridge, was killed, Prince William County police said Sunday. He was 45. Perez’s dog, Romeo,...
