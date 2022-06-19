Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Morris; Titus; Upshur A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Upshur, southwestern Morris, southeastern Titus and central Camp Counties through 430 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Pittsburg, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Cason, Roeder, Harvard, Lafayette, Center Point and Holly Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

38 MINUTES AGO