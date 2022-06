MALTA, NY – The Beasts of the Northeast return to Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Friday, June 24, for the fifth round in the championship battle this year. The Big Block Modifieds will compete for $7,500 on the 4/10-mile oval and continue their every-point-matters fight. The top 10 positions in the point standings are separated by a mere 75 points, making the next matchup ripe for top-notch racing. Along with the first four races in the championship season producing four different winners.

MALTA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO