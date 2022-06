One of Knoxville’s most famous attractions is coming back to the Old City in the spring of 2025. The Tennessee Smokies — the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs — are relocating back to Knoxville after two decades of playing at Smokies Stadium in Sevier County. The Smokies have had success since moving to their current home — seven playoff appearances, four division titles and a league title — but with 22 years under Smokies Stadium’s belt, the venue is starting to show its age.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO