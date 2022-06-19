Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

BOSTON (AP) — A tomahawk once owned by Chief Standing Bear, a pioneering Native American civil rights leader, has been returned to his tribe after being housed for decades in a museum at Harvard University. Members of the Ponca tribes in Nebraska and Oklahoma visited the Massachusetts university on...
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday postponed a murder trial until January in the case of a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding others at a Michigan high school. Lawyers for Ethan Crumbley said a September trial date wouldn't leave enough time to go...
Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the week of June 13. Bills covered everything from allowing 17-year-old wait staff to sell and serve alcohol (House Bill 4232) to updating Michigan's high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course as a first for the state (House Bill 5190).
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said. Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S....
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general's office said Wednesday that a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won't take effect until next month, but the organization that provides most abortion in the state says it will immediately implement the waiting period.
