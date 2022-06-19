ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
A shooting in the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul left three people injured Friday afternoon.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Otto Avenue, resulting in three people being injured.

One woman was shot in the leg, another woman was shot in the arm and a man took gunfire to his neck. According to police, all three are expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

