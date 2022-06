CARY, NC (June 19, 2022) — The North Carolina Courage fell just short of the Houston Dash on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. The match featured goals from Courage midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, Diana Ordoñez and Debinha. The North Carolina Football Club also celebrated Juneteenth this weekend, holding two days of pre-match festivals which hosted and promoted local Black-owned businesses, live music, artists and more. Courage players wore special, player-designed warm-up tops recognizing the freedom, power and importance of the Black community.

CARY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO