Search and rescue efforts are underway at the scene of a grain bin that collapsed in Eastern Iowa. At around 8 am Tuesday morning, dispatchers received a call about a grain bin that collapsed in Yarmouth, Iowa, 20 miles east of Mount Pleasant. In an article in KCRG, a bystander says two guys were working at the grain elevator when the collapse happened around 7:45 am. One of the men made it out, but the other was missing.

YARMOUTH, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO