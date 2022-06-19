ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

‘Put Down The Guns And Pick Up Your Sons’: Call against gun violence returns to East St. Louis

By Jasmine Huda
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nay5a_0gFFv51C00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Hundreds gathered Saturday in East St. Louis to call for an end to gun violence. Organizers are zeroing in on one particular segment of the population: Fathers.

Father’s Day weekend is often a time to think about family, community, and friends, but there’s also a serious message at Lincoln Park. An outdoor community event called “Put Down The Guns And Pick Up Your Sons” sheds light on the issue among fatherly figures.

Trending: Tour this 1800s-inspired theme park listed for sale at $295K in Missouri

Organizers say the event is not only about personal responsibility, but also about taking a stand against violence. Some who gathered Saturday are actual survivors of gun violence, including one four-year-old victim.

Saturday marked the 11th year of the event, and organizers say it is getting larger every year. Studio 618 is also supporting this year’s event. While addressing a serious matter, the event also featured live music, go-karts, and family fun activties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Series of East St. Louis shootings leaves kids injured, man dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that left two kids injured, and a man dead. The first incident happened on 15th and Broadway after midnight Sunday. Authorities said someone drove a car, hitting a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old. ISP said the 11-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the 3-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
KMOV

1 victim rushed to hospital after apartment shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in North City. Police received a call around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of N. 15th St. Reports say two men were allegedly being followed by a red sedan while coming back from a nightclub downtown.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Scammers targeting Missourians with timeshares in Mexico

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fraudsters are targeting Missourians who own timeshare properties in Mexico. According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Securities Division, these persistent grifters will contact property owners posing as a representative of a brokerage firm, travel agency, title company, or escrow agent, and promise to pay large sums of money for the property or the individual’s claim on the property.
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Domestic dispute in North County turns deadly

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old woman was arrested after a domestic dispute ended with a man dead Monday. Charges have been filed against Zina Neal, 40, for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held on a $150,000 bond. The shooting around 7:10 a.m. happened in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Woman charged with murdering boyfriend in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a woman with murder in the shooting death Monday of her boyfriend in north St. Louis County. Zina Neal, 40, was held Tuesday on $150,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Neal with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 34-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Endangered person advisory issued for woman missing from day program

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory was issued Thursday morning for a 26-year-old woman. Authorities said Natalie Vivian left the Crestwood Health Care Center located at 11400 Mehl Avenue in Florissant Wednesday at 8:57 a.m. in a white Ford transit van owned by a day program called Places for People. She is […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy